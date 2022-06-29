NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading Down 41.1%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 41.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 753,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,228% from the average daily volume of 32,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

