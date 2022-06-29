Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 3.9%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 6,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 508,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $563.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.60.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.