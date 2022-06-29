Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.