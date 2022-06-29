NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

