Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 2.3%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.31. 2,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 267,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

