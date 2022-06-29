Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

OLLI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 31,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $491,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.