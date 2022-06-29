Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.
OLLI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 31,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $491,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
