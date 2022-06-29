Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 3.2%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.82 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.82 ($0.26). Approximately 1,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 46,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).
The stock has a market cap of £2.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Online Blockchain (LON:OBC)
