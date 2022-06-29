Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading Down 3.2%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.82 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.82 ($0.26). Approximately 1,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 46,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

The stock has a market cap of £2.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

