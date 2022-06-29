Ontology Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $201.95 million and $17.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001526 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00048549 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

