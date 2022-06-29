OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 74.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

