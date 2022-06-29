Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 293,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $2,777,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. 170,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

