Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $92,526,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.