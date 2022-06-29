Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

NYSE ORCL opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 97.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

