Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orange by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 440.3% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 558,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

