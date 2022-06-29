Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.33. Origin Materials shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 8,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85.

In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

