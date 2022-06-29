Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Oscar Health by 22.4% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $16,541,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $960.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.