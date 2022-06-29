OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,118 GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIA opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

