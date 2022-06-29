Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 234,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,283. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.