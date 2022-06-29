Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.18. The stock had a trading volume of 115,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

