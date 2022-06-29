Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1,353.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,262. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $477.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.