Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 145,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 3,491,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

