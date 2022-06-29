Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.13. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.