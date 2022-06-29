Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,592 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,898,661 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.