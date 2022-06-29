Oxygen (OXY) One Day Volume Hits $226,236.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $226,236.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,691 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.