Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,931,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OZSC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 3,509,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049,219. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Ozop Energy Solutions alerts:

About Ozop Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.