Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,931,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OZSC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 3,509,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,049,219. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
