Palliser Capital UK Ltd Buys 170,763 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,763 shares during the period. FOX comprises approximately 35.3% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $41,661,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 688,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after purchasing an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,352,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 751,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 192,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. 9,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

