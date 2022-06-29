Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the May 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 350,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.