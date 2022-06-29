Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.96

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 317685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

