PancakeSwap Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00015215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $459.89 million and approximately $67.49 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 307,093,614 coins and its circulating supply is 150,219,674 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

