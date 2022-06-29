Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.08.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

