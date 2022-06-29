ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $766,370.04

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $766,370.04 and $15.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

