Pascal Touchon Sells 14,220 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16.
Shares of ATRA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,592. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
