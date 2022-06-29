Pascal Touchon Sells 14,220 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16.

Shares of ATRA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,592. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

