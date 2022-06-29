Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.

OTCMKTS PSYTF remained flat at $$11.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

