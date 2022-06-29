Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

PDCO opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

