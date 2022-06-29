Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

