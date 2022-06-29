Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises 2.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 374.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,586. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61.

