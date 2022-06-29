Peak Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 4.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000.

SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 81,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

