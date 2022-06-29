Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

