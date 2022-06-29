Permission Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $199,229.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $14.16 million and $199,229.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,595.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.15 or 0.20679638 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00181171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015167 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,399,488 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

