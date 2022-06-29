Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 147,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 973,022 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $19.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.