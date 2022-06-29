Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Hits $1,835.23 on Major Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $379.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,835.23 or 0.09164249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.11 or 1.00005861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

