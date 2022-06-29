Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.
WOOF stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 515,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 322,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
