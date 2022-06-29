Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 515,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 322,658 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.