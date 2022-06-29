PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading 1.3% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.26. 174,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 336,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the first quarter valued at $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 647,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

