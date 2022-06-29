Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Photronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Photronics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAB. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

PLAB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 12,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,443. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

