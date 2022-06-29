Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,693 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

