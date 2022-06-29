Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.08

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.08 and traded as high as $85.25. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 90,419 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.
Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PJC)
