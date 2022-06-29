Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.08

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.08 and traded as high as $85.25. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 90,419 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.