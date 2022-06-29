Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,426 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Porch Group worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Porch Group by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 in the last three months. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Compass Point started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of PRCH opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.07. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

