Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PFD opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.42 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Several brokerages have commented on PFD. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40), for a total value of £20,122.14 ($24,686.71).

Premier Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

