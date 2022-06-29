Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.67.

TSE:PBH traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,690. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.06 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.57.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

