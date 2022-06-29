Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $67.78. 1,703,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,759,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFG)
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
