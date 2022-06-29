Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,033,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

